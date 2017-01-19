U of I presents plan to increase enrollment

University of Illinois trustees will be presented with an ambitious plan to increase enrollment by nearly 15 percent at the system’s three campuses.

University President Tim Killeen will present the plan to the Board of Trustees at their meeting Thursday in Chicago.

The plan’s goal would have more than 93,000 students enrolled at the school’s campuses in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield over the next five years.

Killeen says the effort will expand academic programs and opportunities for Illinois students and minorities.

And expanding those opportunities will help stop the growing migration of Illinois students attending to out-of-state colleges.

Also Thursday, the board of trustees is set to consider extending a freeze on its base tuition for in-state freshmen to a third consecutive year.