Support the 2017 Polar Plunge with CIL-FM!





Cilck HERE to Donate & Support the CIL-FM Cold Water Crew

Help Andi Ahne and the “CIL-FM Cold Water Crew” take the PLUNGE for the athletes of the Special Olympics Illinois!!!

We would love for you to join our team, but if not we hope you will support our efforts by making a donation to Special Olympics Illinois. Any amount is appreciated – it all goes to one “cool” cause and gets us that much closer to our goal. Best of all, your donation helps provide athletes with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to participate in Special Olympics programs and reveal their inner champion.

The 5K Donut Dash and Polar Plunge will take place Saturday, February 25 at the SIU Campus at the SIU Recreation Center, 300 E. Grand Ave. in Carbondale, IL. Donut Dash registration starts at 8:30 am and the dash starts at 9:30 am. Plunge registration starts at 10 am with the plunge taking place at noon.

This winter our team is going to #PlungeFor acceptance, inclusion and fun as part of the 2017 Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge and Donut Dash! That is right! We have committed to “be bold and get cold” for the athletes of Special Olympics Illinois!

Thanks in advance for your support – and don’t forget to forward this to anyone who you think might want to donate too!

For more information, visit www.plungeillinois.com for all of the chilly details.

Click HERE to Donate & Support the CIL-FM Cold Water Crew!