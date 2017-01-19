Herrin Police Officer injured after crash

A Herrin Police officer is recovering after a vehicle struck the officer’s squad car.

According to Herrin Police Department, Patrolman Dylan Sollers was one of multiple officers who responded to reports of a vehicle driving erratically in Herrin.

The vehicle struck the driver’s side of Soller’s car. The crash deployed the airbags.

Soller was able to exit his car and continue the pursuit of the vehicle on foot.

The driver of that vehicle was found to be in medical distress.

Both the driver and Soller were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Soller has since been released.

The name and condition of the driver in medical distress has not been made available.