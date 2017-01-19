Gov. Budget Office: Senate plan won’t cut deficit

According the governor’s office a plan put forward by the Illinois Senate to try and end the nearly two year budget deadlock would still leave the state billions of dollars in debt

According to the review, tax increases in the Senate plan would increase revenue by $1.7 billion.

But it says it adds more than $4 billion in spending.

Republican Rauner and Democrats who control the Legislature have locked horns since early 2015 on how to allocate state tax dollars.

The Governor’s Office of Management and Budget says if nothing’s done, the state will have a $5.3 billion deficit in June.

But the budget office estimates the compromise Senate Democrats and Republicans put forth last week would only reduce the expected deficit by $1 billion.