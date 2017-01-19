Fire destroys West Frankfort home

A West Frankfort Home is as total loss following an early morning fire yesterday.

According to Fire Chief Jody Allen, the department received the report of the house fire on Anna Street just after 3:00 AM.

Because the home had been vacant for some time, Allen called the cause of the fire suspicious.

An inspector from the Marion State Fire Marshal’s Office, was called to the scene and is investigating the fire.

One West Frankfort firefighter suffered a minor leg injury. He was taken to an area hospital and was later released.