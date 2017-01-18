Change of venue, bond motions denied in Burns trial

The Saline County doctor accused of killing his wife, then burning her body in an effort to hide the murder, appeared before a judge yesterday and was denied both his requests for a change of venue in his trial and for a reduction in his bond.

Brian Burns is also charged with attempting to hire someone to kidnap the Saline County State’s Attorney, Mike Henshaw, who is prosecuting the case against him.

Counsel for Burns filed the change of venue motion claiming that the doctor couldn’t get a fair trial in an area where he was so well known, having practiced medicine in the area for many years.

Attorneys also pointed out a survey Burns had hired a private investigator to conduct which reportedly found potential jurors in the case to already be prejudiced against him.