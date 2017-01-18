Carbondale Planning Commission considers Elk Lodge move

A request from a group of Elk’s has some Carbondale residents upset.

It began with a rezoning request from the Carbondale Elk’s Lodge They wanted to move into an old church building.

The city council denied their request, but now the lodge is asking the council to amend the city code.

That change would allow special permits to be granted in low density residential areas, like the one the Elk’s would like to move in to.

But some already living in those l areas, say that a an organization, like the Elk’s, which would serve alcohol and operate video gaming machines, would tarnish the neighborhood’s family friendly atmosphere.

The Carbondale Planning Commission will review the request and hear from community members on both sides at a Wednesday night meeting.