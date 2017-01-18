Carbondale a top ten city in the nation for credit card debt

If you recently received a credit card bill for the purchases you made during the Christmas shopping season, you are not alone.

According Wallet Hub, Carbondale is one of the top ten cities in the nation with most credit card debt.

According to the finance website the average Carbondale resident has $4,629 in credit card debt.

By their calculations, making the minimum payments, it would take nearly 13 years to pay that off.

Carbondale is number ten on that list.

Number one for credit card debt is West Chester, Pennsylvania, with $6,929.