Authorities investigating terrorist threat at Sesser-Valier

Local, state, and federal authorities are continuing to investigate a terror threat made to the Sesser-Valier School last night.

According to district superintendent Jason Henry, Franklin County Dispatch received the call threatening a terrorist event at the school around 5:20 Tuesday evening.

The building was immediately evacuated as authorities searched the building using canines.

About two hours later, a person, whose name is not being released at this time, was identified as a person of interest.

Authorities believe this may be the same person who made a similar threat against the entire Sesser-Valier community in late February of 2016.

Neither law enforcement nor school officials think that the threat is credible and school will be in session on Wednesday.

However, uniformed police officers will be on hand.