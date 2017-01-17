Governor signs school lead testing bill

Illinois elementary schools and day care centers will have to test drinking water sources for lead under legislation that Gov. Bruce Rauner signed yesterday.

School buildings constructed before 1987 must complete testing by the end of this year. Those built afterward have until the end of 2018. Parents and guardians must be notified if there are elevated lead results.

The proposal follows the lead-tainted water crisis in Flint, Michigan, which shed light on the dangers of lead contamination.

Rauner pledged to tackle the problem of lead paint, as well.