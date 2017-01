The Murphysboro City Council will consider a plan to buy 16 AR-15 rifles for the city’s police force.

Murphysboro Police Chief Chad Roberts said a recent shooting investigation, along with the nationwide rise in active shooter incidents, is prompting his recommendation to arm officers with the rifles.

The nearly $11,000 proposal includes extra magazines, storage cases and ammunition. The money would come from the seizure fund account.

Murphysboro’s city council meets Wednesday.