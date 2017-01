Some changes have been announced to dining options at Walker’s Bluff…

Legends Restaurant reopened yesterday as a special events venue. It will not be open as a restaurant other than by reservation for special occasions – instead it will host more corporate events, parties and weddings.

Walker’s Bluff officials said they turned down more than 100 special events bookings last year because the venue was not available.

Also part of the changes – the Tasting Room will soon introduce a new menu.