River Radio Dollar Saver Program!

Each week River Radio will bring you deals you can’t beat! You can now buy certificates to your favorite restaurants, shops & more for 50% off! To check out the great deal this week, and future deals CLICK HERE!
Tweets by @1015CILFM
!function(d,s,id){var js,fjs=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0],p=/^http:/.test(d.location)?'http':'https';if(!d.getElementById(id)){js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id;js.src=p+"://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js";fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js,fjs);}}(document,"script","twitter-wjs");