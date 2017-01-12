Closings for Jan. 13, 2017

The following school districts have cancelled school for Friday, Jan. 13, 2017:
Anna School District 37
Anna-Jonesboro High School
Ashley Grade School
Benton Consolidated High School
Benton School District 47
Carbondale Elementary District 95
Carbondale High School
Christian Fellowship School (Du Quoin)
Cobden Schools
Community Consolidated School District 204 (Pinckneyville)
DeSoto Grade School
Dongola Unit School District 66
Du Quoin School District 300
Elverado School District 196
Egyptian Community School District 5
Ewing Northern District 115
Grand Prairie District 6
Lick Creek School District 16
McClellan Elementary School (Mount Vernon)
Mount Vernon Township High School
Murphysboro District 186
Opdyke-Belle Rive
Pinckneyville Grade School District 50
Pinckneyville High School
Red Bud Schools
Rend Lake College
Rome Grade School
St. Bruno’s School (Pinckneyville)
Shawnee School District 84
Tamaroa Grade School
Unity Point School District
Waltonville Grade School
Waltonville High School
Woodlawn Grade School
Woodlawn High School