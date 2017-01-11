Strong winds topple semi on I-64

Those strong winds caused some damage in Southern Illinois on Tuesday. Many homeowners reporting minor shingle and siding damage. There were downed power lines in Williamson County, and trees down in Benton.

The wind toppled an empty semi trailer in Jefferson County – state police say witnesses told them the wind lifted the semi trailer off the ground around mile post 89.5 on eastbound I-64, shortly before noon on Tuesday, causing the driver to lose control and turn over.

53 year old Darryl Biggs of Hendersonville Kentucky had to be cut out of his semi’s cab. He was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

I 64 eastbound had to be closed for more than four hours to clean up.