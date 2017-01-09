River Radio Ever After Bridal $1,000 WINNER!

Congratulations to Felicia Weary of Carbondale and her fiance Christopher!

Felicia visited us at the Ever After Bridal show at The Pavilion in Marion yesterday and played Bridal Bingo with our great vendors. Felicia’s entry form was drawn live with Lia Mira in the Morning and she is the winner of the $1,000 prize!!! Felicia will put the cash to great use in her upcoming wedding. Thanks again to all of our brides, guests, vendors and sponsors who help make Ever After Bridal a huge success year after year!