Good samaritans injured on I-57

The slick conditions on area roads yesterday led to the injury of some Good Samaritans who had stopped to help other motorists.

State troopers say federal bureau of prisons employees on their way to a training exercise stopped to help after they saw a crash on northbound interstate 57 at mile marker 49.

That’s when a truck driven by 24 year old Mitchell Ussery of Faulkner, Arkansas, lost control and hit the van some of the employees had been traveling in, pushing a second van into four of the prison employees – they were injured and had to be taken to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Ussery was ticketed for driving too fast for condition’s and for the new Scott’s Law – which requires motorists to slow down or change lanes when driving by a stopped emergency vehicle or a vehicle with hazard lights flashing.