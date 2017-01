Rivian Automotive has completed the purchase of the former Mitsubishi plant in the central Illinois city of Normal, where it plans to manufacture electric vehicles. Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe said Thursday in a statement the company “couldn’t be more excited” in purchasing the plant. He added the location will be crucial to bringing the company’s products to market. The 2.4 million-square-foot plant at its peak employed about 3,000 workers. It was shut down by Mitsubishi in November.