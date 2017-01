More details have been released on the police chase through Williamson County on Tuesday night.

Dustin Grizell and Brooklyn Messin, both of Johnston City, were arrested when that chase ended with the vehicle crashing into a utility pole at the intersection of Bandyville and Stotlar roads in rural Herrin.

Police say they found a meth lab and stolen license plates in the car.

Two juveniles in the vehicle were released to guardians.