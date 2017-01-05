High speed chase ends in two arrests

A high speed chase that started on Route 13 in Williamson County ended with two arrests in Carbondale.

Energy Police say they clocked a vehicle going 11 miles an hour on Route 13 just after 12:30 this morning. Officers in Carbondale used spike strips to slow the vehicle down.

36 year old Genie Marion and 30 year old Michael Chappell of Murphysboro were arrested. Police say Marion was driving the car and Chappell was wanted on multiple arrest warrants. Authorities say drugs were also found in the car.