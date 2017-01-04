Williamson County police chase ends in crash

A police chase through northwest Williamson County ended in a crash about 7 last night.

Authorities say the pursuit started near Johnston City. Police were reportedly pursuing suspects involved in a car theft on Sunday in West Frankfort.

The car with the suspects in it hit an electrical pole and turned over at the intersection of Stotlar and Bandyville roads in rural Herrin.

Two adults and two juveniles were in the car.

At least one person at the scene was arrested, and there was at least one injury.