Bradley steps down early

Illinois 117th House District will get a new representative this morning, but his term will last for only a few days.

Longtime political aide Jim Kirkpatrick will be sworn in as a state representative at 8:30 this morning at the Williamson County Courthouse.

He was appointed last night to fill the last few days of the term of State Rep. John Bradley. It was announced yesterday that Bradley had decided to retire, effective Dec. 31.

A Bradley spokesman said that the six-term state representative decided to leave office based on the results of the November 8 election.

“I count my service in the General Assembly among the great blessings of my life,” Bradley wrote in his resignation letter.

Bradley conceded a re-election bid to Republican challenger Dave Severin in November. Severin will be sworn into office on January 11. Kirkpatrick will represent the district during a two-day lame duck session next week in Springfield.