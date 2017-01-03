Survey: Illinois employers not planning much growth in first quarter

Depending on where you live in Illinois, getting a job in the next three months can range from difficult to nearly impossible. Employment company Manpower asks employers across Illinois about their intentions to hire more people every quarter.

A report on their answers finds hiring statewide will be mostly flat and a little better than last year’s first quarter, but Manpower Regional Vice President Anne Edmunds said it depends on where you are in the state — the Chicagoland area or downstate.

Roughly 12 percent of the employers surveyed said they plan to hire in the next three months, and 6 percent said they would decrease their workforce.