Stop-Gap budget set to expire

The stop-gap budget that Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and the Democrats who control the legislature agreed to will expire at the start of the new year, and so far, there is nothing, not even talk, to replace it.

Elementary and high school funding continues through June.

Billions of dollars more gets spent because it’s court-ordered or is automatically renewed annually.

But money for state operations, human services and higher education dries up.

Rauner spokeswoman Catherine Kelly says Democrats must “break from” House Speaker Michael Madigan of Chicago or “force a crisis and higher taxes.”

Madigan opposes Rauner’s desire to change laws to strengthen business and weaken unions as part of a fiscal deal.

The Legislature returns Jan. 9.