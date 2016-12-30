New driving laws for 2017

New driving laws will go into effect in 2017.

The move over law is being expanded.

Originally, drivers only had to reduce speed or move over to another lane when they passed a stopped emergency vehicle with its emergency lights flashing on the side of the road.

Now, the law covers any vehicle stopped on the side of the road with their hazard light on.

Also, the penalty for driving without insurance is being beefed up.

Starting next year, police officers will be required to impound your car if you are caught driving without insurance twice in the same year.