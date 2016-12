The State of Illinois is behind in payments again, this time to exonerated former inmates.

$2.5 million is said to be owed to 14 men who wrongly served time in prison before they were proven to be innocent of the crimes they were accused of committing.

The funding to pay for their claims was not approved as part of the current short term budget.

Payments to the 14 men range anywhere from $5,000 to over $200,000.