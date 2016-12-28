Saline County doctor requests change of venue for trial

The Saline County doctor accused of first murdering his wife and then attempting to hire someone to kidnap the state’s attorney prosecuting the case against has filed for a change of venue.

According to Brian Burns’ attorney, they large amount of media coverage in the small county of Saline has already led potential jurors to form an opinion about the case before it even goes to trial.

The change of venue documents that were filed on December 23rd state that Burns has even gone so far as to hire a private investigator to survey potential jurors and exposing the prejudice against him.

Brian Burns is currently still in jail on $1.1 million dollars bond, something his attorney is trying to lower to $500,000, saying that it isn’t possible for the former doctor to pay the full amount.

Burns’ counsel also say that he has a malignant Melanoma and cannot receive any treatment while in custody which has contributed to his rapidly deteriorating health.

All of those requests could be answered on January 17th, Brian Burns’ next scheduled day in court.