Murphysboro PD seeks help in identifying robbery suspects

Murphysboro Police are looking for the people who pulled off a daring retail robbery.

Police say that just after 12:30 in the morning of December 18th, three individuals hooked a chain to the front doors of Aaron’s Rental.

The three then hooked that chain to the back of their Toyota Highlander and pulled the doors right off the building.

Once inside, the thieves stole three large flat screen TVs.

They then sped off, dragging a door behind them.

Anyone with information on this burglary is asked to call the Murphysboro Police Department at (618) 684-5244.