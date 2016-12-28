Herrin City Council makes several board appointments

At last night’s meeting, the Herrin City Council appointed several people to both local and regional boards.

In unanimous votes, the council appointed Police Chief Laird Quinn to the Williamson County Joint Telephone Emergency System Board.

Rick Lowe and Howard Grant to the Zoning Board of Appeals.

And Shirley Muckley, Steve Preist, and Jim Starnes to the City Library Board.

The board also voted to appoint Ed Tresnak and Christy Shoemake to the Herrin Civic Center Board.

It was also reported at that meeting that the Civic Center had been over insured. The city will now save over $6,000 a year with the newly adjusted insurance.