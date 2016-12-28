Dowell man arrested after standoff with police

A Dowell man was arrested after brief standoff with Franklin County Police Saturday.

Authorities say that 37-year-old Curtis Camplin first came to their attention after they received a report from the Union Pacific Railroad about a man who had possibly been hit by train.

Police arrived at the scene, just east of route 37 between West Frankfort and Benton, to find Camplin brandishing a knife and threatening to take his own life.

Deputies managed to talk Camplin into surrendering. He was taken to a local hospital with self-inflicted knife wounds and later arrested for aggravated assault.

Camplin also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Kentucky for a felony probation violation.