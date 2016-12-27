Some Illinois school districts awarding bonuses

Close to 150 public school districts across the state handed out bonus to their teachers and administrators last year.

The average bonus was $1,750 and overall, about 3,100 people received a total of $5.5 million dollars.

Lake County School Board President Pat Groody, who recently doled out a half million dollars in incentive pay, says it’s a way to get people focused on “the concept that performance matters.”

However, researchers say results are varied, and critics wonder whether it’s a good use of tax dollars.