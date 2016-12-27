Race for governor already heating up

The election is still over a year away, but race for Governor of Illinois has already started.

Recently, Republican Bruce Rauner put $50 million of his own money into his re-election fund, signaling that the contest will be a rough one.

Currently, it is still unknown who his Democratic challenger will be, but those said to be considering a bid are US Representative Cheri Bustos, businessman Chris Kennedy, billionaire investor J.B. Pritzker, and Southern Illinois State Senator Andy Manar.

The Democratic Governors Association said Rauner is more focused on getting re-elected than passing a budget.

The Illinois GOP says 2018 will present a clear choice between reformers like Rauner and those who want to raise taxes and protect political insiders.