Man accused in Marion IGA robbery pleads guilty

One of the two men accused of robbing the Marion IGA back in August has pleaded guilty to the crime, the other is still at large.

After a brief manhunt following the robbery in August, police arrested Isaiah Dossie. The other suspect, Dossie’s brother, Daniel Harris, fled the area.

Dossie has now taken a plea deal, pleading guilty to one count of robbery and agreeing to waive his right to a trial. He was sentenced to 4 years in the Department of Corrections.

Daniel Harris has been charged with aggravated robbery. There is currently a warrant out for his arrest.

At the time of the crime, Isaiah Dossie had an outstanding warrant for his arrest in the state of Wisconsin.