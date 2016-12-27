$12 million awarded to community health centers

Over $12 million dollars in federal grant money is coming to community health centers in Illinois.

Community health centers deliver comprehensive primary health care in areas where there are geographic or economic barriers to affordable care.

They also integrate pharmacy, mental health, substance abuse and oral health services.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin says the money from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services “will help community health centers across our state continue to improve health outcomes and reduce patient costs.”

A total of six centers are receiving funds. They include the Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation in East St Louis, as well as clinics in Rockford, Henderson County, and three in the Chicago area.