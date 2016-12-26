Springfield Coliseum no longer safe for public use

The Illinois State Fairgrounds Coliseum in Springfield has deteriorated to the point that it is no longer safe for public use. The 115-year-old structure is no longer safe for public use.

According to an engineering analysis, the 115-year-old structure shows corrosion on steel support columns that puts them at risk of “multiple failures.”

The analysis also notes multiple roof leaks, loose or missing bolts and screws in support beams, peeling paint and mold.

The venue, which was built in 1901 was initially shut down in October after workers found a loose ceiling beam.

The report estimates it would cost nearly $4 million to fix the issues.

The Department of Agriculture has a $180 million backlog of maintenance and updates for state fairgrounds in Springfield and Du Quoin.