Northern and Central Illinois Housing Authorities to recieve federal money

Public Housing Authorities throughout Illinois are set to receive nearly $1.4 million dollars in federal money, however none of that money will come any farther downstate than Springfield.

The cash is part of an effort by the federal government to boost employment and economic independence, with a large part of the money being allocated to hire or retain coordinators who help people find jobs.

Housing Authorities in Peoria and Springfield, as well as Henry and Winnebago Counties will receive the money.