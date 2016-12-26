Illinois concealed carry law remains unclear on party bus rules

Illinois’ concealed carry law doesn’t allow patrons to bring firearms into a bar or restaurant that predominantly sells alcohol, but those restrictions don’t apply on a party bus… where passengers provide their own booze.

A Chicago ordinance approved in September requires party bus drivers to call police if patrons throw a beer bottle out the window or smoke marijuana.

But the ordinance doesn’t mention whether passengers can bring a gun on board because policies dictating where someone can legally carry a loaded gun must be decided at the state level.

The ordinance does say the driver must call authorities if a weapon is discharged.

There have been six shootings with injuries in the past 14 months involving party buses.