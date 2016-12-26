High Court clarifies snow-shoveling law

The Illinois Supreme Court has clarified a 1979 state law protecting snow-shoveling property owners from some slip-and-fall lawsuits.

The court ruled this month the Snow and Ice Removal Act was meant to protect property owners from injury claims resulting from sloppy or inadequate shoveling. The law is intended to encourage people to voluntarily clear their sidewalks.

But the court said property owners can’t ignore hazardous “unnatural accumulations” of ice and snow.

The case stems from a suburban Chicago woman who fell on an icy sidewalk outside her condo building in 2011, breaking her leg, knee and hip. She claims inadequate drainage caused the icy patch.