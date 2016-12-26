Franklin Co. man arrested after Christmas Eve crash

A Franklin County man was arrested over the holiday weekend following a single vehicle crash.

59-year-old Gary Hoskins wrecked his vehicle Christmas Eve night while traveling on state route 184.

According to state police, Hoskins was traveling northbound on 184 when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of routes 184 and 14, drove across both lanes of route 14, and hit an embankment on the other side.

Alcohol was determined to be a major factor in the accident.

Hoskins was taken to the Herrin Hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.