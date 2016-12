One of the last hopes former Gov. Rod Blagojevich has of getting out of prison early rests on a pending decision with the man whose U.S. Senate seat Blagojevich was convicted of trying to sell, President Barack Obama.

The Department of Justice has confirmed Blagojevich submitted a request to have his 14-year prison sentence for corruption commuted.

If Obama doesn’t get around to deciding on the request, it would carry over to President-elect Donald Trump.