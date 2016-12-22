Metropolis man arrested in drug bust

Police say a Metropolis man arrested in Carter County, Missouri last month had more drugs in his car than they had ever seen.

57 year old Lowell E. Johnson was pulled over for speeding, and when his car was searched, officers said they found 873.5 pounds of marijuana, 2.4 pounds of cocaine and 12.45 pounds of meth.

The street value of the drugs is estimated at $2.4 million.

Police say the drugs were on their way back to Southern Illinois – officers say Johnson told him he had picked up the drugs in Arizona and was on his way to Illinois to sell them.