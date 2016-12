Travel analytics company OAG keeps tabs on the best and worst airports to fly out of if you want to be on time. In Illinois, Veteran’s Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion ranked lowest in the state for on-time departures in November – with 69 percent.

Champaign-Urbana’s Willard Airport did the best with 87 percent in November. Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway airports had on-time percentages of 83 and 84 percent, respectively.