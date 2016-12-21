ISP announces increased holiday details

Police officers will be on the lookout across Illinois for holiday revelers who shouldn’t be behind the wheel.

In a news release, the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois State Police say that nearly 200 law enforcement agencies will out in force in the hopes of keeping the number of fatalities down during the last days of 2016.

The release says that enforcement will take place around the clock but will be stepped up at night and that motorists will see roadside safety checks, seat-belt enforcement zones as well as extra patrols looking for impaired drivers.

The crackdown comes as traffic fatalities are up across the United States and in Illinois. The release says 1,034 people died on Illinois roads this year compared to 998 during all of 2015.