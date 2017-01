Michael Wolff at the Trump Inauguration: A Muted and Otherworldly Affair “It’s like an episode of Veep,” said an official from the first George Bush administration at the Time Warner party as the Trump family gathered on the inaugural platform.read more

Sundance: Chelsea Handler, John Legend, More Converge on Main Street for Anti-Trump March Thousands of marchers descended on Park City carrying signs that read "Make America Compassionate Again" and "We Live in Trumpled Times."

Women's March: America Ferrera, Michael Moore, Scarlett Johansson Among Estimated 500,000 People Protesting in D.C. Van Jones and Ashley Judd also spoke at the Washington event.