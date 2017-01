Mariah Carey Suffers Epic Lip Sync Snafu on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' The singer was visibly frustrated when a vocal track malfunction set off her performance.read more

William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on 'M*A*S*H,' Dies at 84 The actor passed away from lung cancer early morning on New Year's Eve.read more

Charter, NBCUniversal Extend Contract Talks to Avoid Blackout The two sides have been at an impasse for days ahead of a midnight Dec. 31 deadline. A dispute would have put all of NBCUniversal's programming, including E! and Bravo, into a blackout on Charter's 16 million subscribers nationwide.read more